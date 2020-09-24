POSCO to receive AU$60 mln in dividend from Australia Roy Hill Holdings
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- POSCO, the world's fifth-largest steelmaker by output, said Thursday that it will receive about AU$60 million (US$42.2 million) from Australia's Roy Hill Holdings next month in the first dividend in 10 years after it invested in the mine.
The board of Roy Hill Holdings has decided to pay a total of AU$475 million to its investors in dividends, citing improved financial health and robust earnings, according to POSCO.
In 2010, POSCO purchased a 12.5 percent stake in Roy Hill Holdings -- set up to develop Roy Hill iron ore mine in Pilbara, Western Australia -- for about AU$1.49 billion.
Roy Hill is estimated to contain 2.3 billion tons of reserves, and exports 55 million tons of iron ore per year, the world's fifth-largest amount.
POSCO said it currently receives 15 million tons of iron ore from Roy Hill Holdings, accounting for 26 percent of its annual needs.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
(LEAD) Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
5
New virus cases over 100 for 2nd day, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome