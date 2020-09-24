Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cheong Wa Dae strongly condemns N. Korea for shooting S. Korean national to death

All News 15:47 September 24, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday strongly denounced North Korea's killing of an innocent South Korean by gunshot earlier this week.

In a statement, Suh Choo-suk, deputy director of the national security office, urged the North to reveal the entire truth behind the "inhumane act" and punish those who are responsible for it.

Suh, who doubles as chief of the secretariat of the National Security Council (NSC), said that North Korea's shooting of the unarmed South Korean national to death and damaging his body cannot be justified for any reason.

Suh Choo-suk, deputy director of national security at South Korea's presidential office, issues a statement on North Korea at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Sept. 24, 2020. (Yonhap)


