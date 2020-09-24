KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 142,500 DN 4,000
SKBP 159,000 DN 3,000
SsangyongCement 5,920 DN 150
LotteFood 288,500 DN 7,500
NEXENTIRE 5,350 DN 240
CHONGKUNDANG 160,500 DN 6,500
KAL 18,000 DN 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,800 DN 850
TaekwangInd 636,000 DN 14,000
BukwangPharm 27,150 DN 2,000
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,550 DN 3,800
CJ LOGISTICS 170,000 UP 500
AmoreG 47,450 DN 700
HyundaiMtr 171,500 DN 8,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,100 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 27,200 DN 400
HITEJINRO 33,800 DN 1,100
Yuhan 61,900 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 44,450 DN 1,850
DaelimInd 75,100 DN 3,100
Hyosung 69,400 DN 2,600
Nongshim 314,000 DN 10,500
LG Corp. 72,200 DN 2,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 77,700 DN 8,600
BoryungPharm 15,400 DN 400
L&L 10,400 DN 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 48,850 DN 3,550
HYUNDAI STEEL 23,400 DN 1,000
SGBC 26,500 DN 700
Shinsegae 202,500 DN 5,000
Donga Socio Holdings 125,500 DN 10,500
SK hynix 84,300 UP 700
HyundaiEng&Const 29,650 DN 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,350 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 182,500 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,900 DN 2,750
Kogas 23,700 DN 750
Hanwha 24,050 DN 650
KiaMtr 44,550 DN 1,450
DB HiTek 35,500 DN 1,400
