KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ 79,400 DN 2,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15400 DN1250
JWPHARMA 33,550 DN 2,200
LGInt 15,100 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 6,080 DN 10
SBC 9,390 DN 320
Hyundai M&F INS 22,650 UP 550
Daesang 24,700 DN 1,050
SKNetworks 4,720 DN 115
ORION Holdings 11,950 DN 350
IlyangPharm 84,300 UP 7,900
CUCKOO 94,900 DN 100
Youngpoong 460,000 DN 5,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,795 DN 5
SPC SAMLIP 60,000 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 167,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,550 DN 150
LotteChilsung 89,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,190 DN 170
POSCO 188,000 DN 7,000
LOTTE 28,050 DN 900
DB INSURANCE 45,700 UP 1,500
SamsungElec 57,800 DN 800
NHIS 8,940 DN 120
SK Discovery 60,200 DN 5,000
LS 51,900 DN 1,400
GC Corp 215,000 DN 15,500
GS E&C 23,400 DN 650
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,700 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 410,000 DN 26,500
Binggrae 58,300 DN 1,100
GCH Corp 22,350 DN 1,150
KPIC 153,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,370 DN 330
SKC 78,100 DN 7,500
KSOE 77,700 DN 3,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,100 UP 50
OCI 53,900 DN 2,700
Ottogi 561,000 DN 16,000
F&F 85,100 DN 2,200
