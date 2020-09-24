KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 32,150 DN 300
MERITZ SECU 3,080 DN 70
HtlShilla 72,500 DN 2,800
Hanmi Science 51,500 DN 3,300
SamsungElecMech 131,000 DN 4,500
Hanssem 103,500 DN 1,500
DWS 23,250 DN 300
SamsungHvyInd 5,050 DN 150
SYC 52,300 DN 3,800
IS DONGSEO 37,850 DN 1,950
S-Oil 50,300 DN 1,200
LG Innotek 147,500 DN 7,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 198,000 DN 8,000
HMM 6,860 DN 270
HYUNDAI WIA 39,450 DN 1,900
KorZinc 363,000 DN 11,500
KumhoPetrochem 95,200 DN 1,300
HyundaiMipoDock 27,700 DN 1,150
Mobis 221,000 DN 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,550 DN 50
HDC HOLDINGS 10,200 DN 400
S-1 87,000 DN 300
Hanchem 136,500 DN 6,500
LS ELECTRIC 54,300 DN 1,200
UNID 43,900 DN 900
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,850 UP 200
KEPCO 19,750 DN 350
SamsungSecu 29,200 DN 600
KG DONGBU STL 9,080 DN 920
SKTelecom 230,500 DN 2,500
S&T MOTIV 47,400 DN 2,150
HyundaiElev 39,650 DN 450
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,100 DN 500
Hanon Systems 12,000 DN 350
SK 189,500 DN 10,000
DAEKYO 3,980 DN 220
GKL 11,750 DN 300
Handsome 28,050 DN 650
Asiana Airlines 3,715 DN 100
COWAY 74,400 DN 3,300
(MORE)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
(LEAD) Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
5
New virus cases over 100 for 2nd day, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome