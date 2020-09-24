KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 76,700 DN 1,000
IBK 7,790 DN 120
NamhaeChem 7,790 DN 250
DONGSUH 30,050 DN 400
BGF 3,940 DN 120
SamsungEng 10,050 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 102,000 DN 3,500
PanOcean 3,310 DN 5
SAMSUNG CARD 27,650 DN 600
CheilWorldwide 20,650 UP 700
KT 22,400 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145000 DN4000
LOTTE TOUR 14,750 UP 400
LG Uplus 11,000 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 57,800 DN 1,700
KT&G 80,400 DN 1,700
DHICO 13,200 DN 200
LG Display 15,100 DN 800
Kangwonland 20,600 DN 500
NAVER 294,000 DN 2,500
Kakao 352,000 DN 13,500
NCsoft 787,000 DN 18,000
DSME 22,000 DN 800
DSINFRA 9,210 UP 120
DWEC 2,700 DN 105
Donga ST 90,200 DN 3,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,000 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 387,500 UP 4,500
DongwonF&B 168,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 26,950 DN 400
LGH&H 1,418,000 DN 37,000
LGCHEM 611,000 DN 19,000
KEPCO E&C 15,850 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,100 DN 2,800
HALLA HOLDINGS 30,000 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,000 DN 450
LGELECTRONICS 89,500 DN 1,700
Celltrion 250,000 DN 16,000
Huchems 20,050 DN 1,150
DAEWOONG PHARM 99,600 DN 6,900
