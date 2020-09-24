KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,300 DN 1,500
KIH 71,500 DN 500
LOTTE Himart 27,950 DN 750
GS 30,300 DN 950
CJ CGV 20,750 DN 900
LIG Nex1 31,250 DN 1,550
Fila Holdings 35,050 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 139,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,550 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 1,440 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 159,500 DN 3,000
LF 12,900 0
FOOSUNG 9,230 DN 420
SK Innovation 138,500 DN 9,500
POONGSAN 23,250 DN 1,250
KBFinancialGroup 37,200 DN 350
Hansae 15,950 DN 500
LG HAUSYS 54,600 DN 2,600
Youngone Corp 26,100 DN 1,850
KOLON IND 35,200 DN 2,350
HanmiPharm 262,000 DN 14,000
BNK Financial Group 4,935 DN 65
emart 142,500 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY310 00 DN1250
KOLMAR KOREA 43,900 DN 1,650
HANJINKAL 68,000 DN 3,700
DoubleUGames 73,000 DN 3,100
COSMAX 101,500 DN 3,000
MANDO 33,150 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 673,000 DN 32,000
INNOCEAN 51,100 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 25,900 DN 1,500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,500 DN 200
Netmarble 167,500 DN 7,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S203000 DN8500
ORION 128,000 DN 6,000
BGF Retail 118,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 275,000 DN 29,500
HDC-OP 20,650 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 8,080 DN 170
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
(LEAD) Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
5
New virus cases over 100 for 2nd day, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome