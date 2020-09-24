S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 24, 2020
All News 16:30 September 24, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.674 0.686 -1.2
3-year TB 0.857 0.883 -2.6
10-year TB 1.437 1.447 -1.0
2-year MSB 0.814 0.828 -1.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.200 2.217 -1.7
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
