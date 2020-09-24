S. Korea to sell 13.5 tln won in state bonds in October
SEJONG, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 13.5 trillion won (US$11.5 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 3.2 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 2.5 trillion won in five-year bonds in October, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It also intends to sell 3.15 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 800 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 3.1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.
The ministry will issue 750 billion won in 50-year Treasurys next month.
South Korea issued 16.53 trillion won in state bonds this month.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
(LEAD) Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
5
New virus cases over 100 for 2nd day, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome