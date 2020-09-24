Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to sell 13.5 tln won in state bonds in October

All News 17:00 September 24, 2020

SEJONG, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 13.5 trillion won (US$11.5 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The ministry will issue 3.2 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and another 2.5 trillion won in five-year bonds in October, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also intends to sell 3.15 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 800 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 3.1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.

The ministry will issue 750 billion won in 50-year Treasurys next month.

South Korea issued 16.53 trillion won in state bonds this month.

