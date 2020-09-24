K League club's interim coach resigns
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- FC Seoul's interim head coach Kim Ho-young resigned on Thursday, after overseeing the K League 1 club for just nine matches.
FC Seoul said they'll try to find Kim's replacement as soon as possible.
Kim joined FC Seoul as the top assistant for Choi Yong-soo in June, and when Choi quit on July 30 to take the fall for a disappointing season, Kim was promoted to the interim role.
FC Seoul won first three matches on Kim's watch. In nine matches overall with Kim, they had four wins, three draws and two losses.
They are currently in seventh place with 25 points, after just missing cracking the top six for the upper tier in the split stage, or Final A. FC Seoul ended up in Final B with the other bottom six clubs.
Teams will now play five matches within their own groups to close out the season. FC Seoul are set to kick off that final stretch on Saturday against Suwon Samsung Bluewings.
Kim apparently wanted the interim tag removed before the final round, but FC Seoul instead started looking at other candidates for the job, prompting Kim to quit two days before a key match.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
