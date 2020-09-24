Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon calls N. Korea's killing of S. Korean official 'shocking,' not tolerable for any reason

All News 17:32 September 24, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that North Korea's killing of a South Korean fisheries official is a "shocking" incident that can't be tolerated for any reason.

He urged the North to take "responsible" measures in connection with the case, in which the 47-year-old man was shot dead by the country's military near the western sea border, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

This file photo shows President Moon Jae-in. (Yonhap)


