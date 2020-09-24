Kiwoom's Kim Ha-seong joins 20-20 club, sets KBO steals record
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Kiwoom Heroes' infielder Kim Ha-seong stole his 20th base of the year on Thursday for his second season with at least 20 home runs and 20 steals.
Against the SK Wyverns in a Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) regular season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, Kim stole second base in the bottom of the fourth inning.
It gave him 26 home runs and 20 steals for the season, putting him in the 20-20 club for the second time in his career. It's the 51st 20-20 season in KBO history.
The steal was also Kim's 20th straight swipe without getting caught this season. It's a new KBO record for most consecutive steal without getting thrown out from the beginning of a season.
The league record for most steals without getting caught, regardless of the starting point, is 29, set by former Haitai Tigers star Lee Jong-beom from May 18 to June 28 in 1997.
