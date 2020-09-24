South Korea to resume flights with Vietnam, Russia
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday it has agreed with Vietnam and Russia to resume flights following months of suspension over the new coronavirus outbreak.
Flights linking Incheon, west of Seoul, with Vietnamese and Russian cities will start this and next month, according to the land and foreign ministries, helping businesspeople having a hard time due to months of disruptions in international travel.
Under an agreement with Vietnam, flights connecting Incheon with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will operate twice per week, starting this week, officials said.
Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest carrier, will resume the Incheon-Ho Chi Minh route Friday and the Hanoi route Tuesday, respectively.
South Korea and Russia also agreed to reopen the Incheon-Moscow route after Sept. 27, the land ministry said. The flights linking the two nations have been suspended since March.
Russia's Aeroflot will resume its weekly Saturday flight from Incheon to Moscow starting on Oct. 3 and Korean Air will operate a flight every Friday from Oct. 9. The two companies will alternate flights from Moscow to Incheon once a week.
"The government will continue with efforts to restore suspended international flights," a land ministry official said.
(END)
