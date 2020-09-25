Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- Shooting and damaging body, N. Korea's inhumane atrocity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea kills, burns S. Korean national, military fails to protect him (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea kills, burns S. Korean national, military sits on hands (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea kills, burns S. Korean official, military just watches (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea kills, burns S. Korean national, military just watches (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea kills, burns S. Korean official; president remains silent for 33 hours (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Moon's 10 hours in the dark about official's death (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'N.K. naval commander orders killing of S. Korean official' (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon gov't fails to protect life of citizen (Hankook Ilbo)
-- President Moon voices strong regret over N. Korea's brutal act (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Starbucks sued over too-much ice, class action is not unusual anymore (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North kills fisheries official at sea, burns his body (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul demands explanation from N. Korea for civilian shooting death (Korea Herald)
-- Shooting of official puts inter-Korean relations in tangle (Korea Times)
