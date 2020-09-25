Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tottenham's Son Heung-min stays hot in Europa League qualifier

All News 07:53 September 25, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- When you're hot, you're hot.

Son Heung-min scored a goal and set up two others, helping Tottenham Hotspur past Shkendija 3-1 in North Macedonia on Thursday (local time) in the third-round qualifying match at the UEFA Europa League.

In this EPA photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur (L) dribbles the ball during the UEFA Europa League third-round qualifying match against Shkendija at National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Sept. 24, 2020. (Yonhap)

Fresh off a career-best four-goal performance against Southampton on Sunday, Son set up Erik Lamela's opening goal in the fifth minute.

Then with the score level at 1-1, Son netted the go-ahead marker in the 70th by pouncing on a rebound after Lucas Moura's shot.

Tottenham sealed the deal nine minutes later, with Son setting up Harry Kane's header with a fine cross.

The Spurs are now on to the playoff round against Maccabi Haifa of Israel on Thursday. A victory there will get Tottenham into the group stage of Europe's second-tier club tournament, a notch below the Champions League.

In this AFP photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur (L) takes a shot during the UEFA Europa League third-round qualifying match against Shkendija at National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Sept. 24, 2020. (Yonhap)

