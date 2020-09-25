Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 September 25, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/16 Cloudy 10

Incheon 25/17 Cloudy 0

Suwon 26/16 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 26/15 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 26/15 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 24/15 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 20/17 Rain 80

Jeonju 26/16 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 26/16 Sunny 10

Jeju 25/19 Sunny 20

Daegu 25/16 Cloudy 20

Busan 25/18 Cloudy 10
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!