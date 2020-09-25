Number of new estate agencies dips on slumping home deals in Aug.
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The number of new real estate agencies in South Korea fell more than 11 percent in August amid a nationwide tumble in housing transactions, data showed Friday.
A total of 1,302 estate agencies newly opened across the nation last month, down 11.3 percent from the previous month, according to the data from the Korea Association of Realtors.
August marked the second consecutive month of on-month decline. The numbers were 1,468 for July and 1,488 for June.
In comparison, the number of closed and suspended real estate agencies edged up to 1,097 last month from 1,087 the prior month.
The contrasting figures were attributed mainly to a nosedive in the nation's home transactions in August. Reports of housing transactions stood at 85,272 last month, down a whopping 39.7 percent from July.
Home transactions plunged in August as demand for home purchases sank in the wake of the coronavirus fallout and the government's tougher real estate regulations to rein in soaring apartment prices.
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
3
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
1
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
2
(LEAD) Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea shoots S. Korean official to death at sea, burns his body: defense ministry
-
4
Seoul city's promotional video featuring BTS tops 100 mln views
-
5
Prayers, get-well wishes pour in for family of KBO pitcher Aaron Brooks