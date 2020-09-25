Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Imported commercial car sales up 2.3 pct in August

All News 10:42 September 25, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea rose 2.3 percent last month from a year earlier on robust sales of Mercedes-Benz trucks, an industry association said Friday.

The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles rose to 318 units in August from 311 a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.

"Increased sales of Mercedes-Benz and Scania trucks helped the monthly results," a KAIDA official said.

Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large share of the domestic commercial vehicle market.

Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans in South Korea.

From January to August, overall sales fell 17 percent to 2,708 from 3,263 in the year-ago period, the statement said.

KAIDA expects the new coronavirus outbreak will continue to weigh on consumer sentiment this year.

Imported commercial car sales up 2.3 pct in August - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#foreign commercial vehicle #sales
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!