The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 25, 2020
SEOUL, Sep. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.54 0.54
2-M 0.60 0.60
3-M 0.67 0.67
6-M 0.84 0.83
12-M 0.92 0.92
(END)
