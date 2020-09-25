Seoul stocks trim gains late Fri. morning on U.S. political uncertainties
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares trimmed some of their earlier gains late Friday morning, as investors turned risk-averse over U.S. election uncertainties.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.14 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,283.84 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index traded choppy after a 2.59 percent plunge the previous session.
Investor caution grew over uncertainties from the U.S. presidential election in November.
But an overnight Wall Street rebound in tech heavyweights, such as Apple and Microsoft, kept the KOSPI mostly in the positive terrain.
The tech-laden Nasdaq composite rose 0.37 percent to 10,672.27 on Thursday (New York time). The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 percent, and the S&P 500 was up 0.3 percent.
Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.17 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 1.54 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem added 0.98 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 0.87 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics advanced 1.63 percent, and Celltrion jumped 3.8 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,169.7 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
3
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
1
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
2
(LEAD) Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea shoots S. Korean official to death at sea, burns his body: defense ministry
-
4
Seoul city's promotional video featuring BTS tops 100 mln views
-
5
Prayers, get-well wishes pour in for family of KBO pitcher Aaron Brooks