Apparent N. Korean ship found on S. Korea's eastern coast
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- A wooden boat believed to be from North Korea was discovered near South Korea's northeastern coast Friday, military and police officials said.
The small boat was found near Sampo Beach in Goseong, a Gangwon Province county about 470 kilometers east of Seoul, around 6:45 a.m., they said.
The ship was found to be waterlogged and damaged and nobody was aboard, they said.
They speculate the ship may have drifted into South Korean waters due to recent typhoons and downpours in the North, ruling out the possibility of its involvement in any suspected espionage.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
3
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
1
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
2
(LEAD) Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea shoots S. Korean official to death at sea, burns his body: defense ministry
-
4
Seoul city's promotional video featuring BTS tops 100 mln views
-
5
Prayers, get-well wishes pour in for family of KBO pitcher Aaron Brooks