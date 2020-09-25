Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Moon vows firm response to threats to S. Koreans' lives, safety
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in assured the South Korean people Friday that his government will deal resolutely with any act that threatens their lives and safety.
He was addressing the 72nd Armed Forces Day ceremony held at the headquarters of the Special Warfare Command in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, following reports that North Korea fatally shot a South Korean government official and burned his body earlier this week.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Military tightens readiness posture after N. Korea's deadly shooting of S. Korean citizen
SEOUL -- South Korea tightened its military readiness posture to step up monitoring of North Korean military moves particularly near the tense sea border in the wake of the communist country's brutal killing of a South Korean citizen, the defense ministry said Friday.
On Tuesday, North Korean troops shot the fisheries official who was adrift in its waters and incinerated his body. He went missing the previous day while on duty near the Yellow Sea border island of Yeonpyeong.
---------------------------
(LEAD) N. Korea stays mum on killing of S. Korean citizen
SEOUL -- North Korea stayed mum on its brutal killing of a South Korean fisheries official drifting near the western inter-Korean sea border, a day after Seoul demanded the North apologize amid mounting public anger.
On Thursday, South Korea's defense ministry confirmed that North Korean soldiers fatally shot the 47-year-old South Korean official drifting in their waters and burned his body in waters near the Yellow Sea border between the two sides.
---------------------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases over 100 for 3rd day, virus fight put to test ahead of holiday
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 100 for the third straight day Friday due to continued rises in sporadic cluster infections, putting the country's virus fight to the test ahead of a major holiday.
The country added 114 more COVID-19 cases, including 95 local infections, raising the total caseload to 23,455, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
---------------------------
(LEAD) Nightlife establishments outside of capital area to be closed for at least 1 week: PM
SEOUL -- South Korea will prohibit operations of nightlife establishments outside of the greater Seoul area for a week as part of the country's tighter social distancing requirements aimed at reducing COVID-19 infections during the upcoming Chuseok holiday, the prime minister said Friday.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said tighter disease prevention rules will be adopted for restaurants, amusement parks, movie theaters and other frequently visited entertainment places in the capital area.
---------------------------
Earnest friendship, biz partnership behind BTS' successful teamwork: interview
SEOUL -- Global K-pop act BTS has said the team's great internal chemistry was driven by genuine friendship among members and the singers being fully aware they are committed to each other businesswise.
"We're all very good friends. We always talk and communicate with each other. And we know that BTS understands each other as well," BTS singer Jin said during a virtual interview with the Grammy Museum's Collection: Live streaming service in the United States published Thursday (U.S. time).
---------------------------
(LEAD) U.S. joins Seoul in condemning N. Korea for killing S. Korean official: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. on Thursday expressed its support for South Korea in condemning North Korea for the killing of a South Korean government official and demanding an explanation from the communist state.
"We fully support our ROK ally's condemnation of this act and the ROK's call for a full explanation from the DPRK," a spokesperson from the U.S. State Department told Yonhap News Agency, referring to South and North Korea by their official names -- the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, respectively.
(END)
-
