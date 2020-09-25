S. Korean starters cap off successful regular seasons with milestone wins

The Blue Jays played their home games in their Triple-A stadium, Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York. They had their brief summer camp at Rogers Centre in Toronto, but the Canadian government wouldn't allow other American teams to fly in and out of Toronto for road games during the pandemic. The Blue Jays explored possibilities of sharing stadiums with the Pittsburgh Pirates or the Baltimore Orioles, before upgrading facilities at Sahlen Field to make it their alternate home. It wasn't until Aug. 11 that the Blue Jays finally played their first "home" game.

