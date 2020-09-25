N. Korea lost S. Korean official for 2 hours before finding, killing him: lawmakers
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean official shot dead by North Korean troops this week was lost for two hours before he was found again and killed, lawmakers here said Friday.
Citing South Korean military intelligence, Rep. Min Hong-chul of the ruling Democratic Party said the North Korean soldiers watched the fisheries official for three hours on Tuesday as he floated on a raft in waters near the western inter-Korean sea border.
"(South Korea's) military reported that he was then lost, but in fact (the North Korean military) is said to have looked for him for about two hours," Min, chairman of the National Assembly National Defense Committee, said in a radio interview with MBC.
The North Koreans then found him and waited for about an hour until they received orders to shoot the South Korean, Min said.
The revelation comes after the South Korean defense ministry said in a statement Thursday that the 47-year-old was watched by the North for six hours before he was shot dead and then burned.
In a phone call with Yonhap News Agency, another lawmaker serving on the committee said he was told that the rope used by the North Koreans to drag the official had snapped.
Min also told Yonhap that the South Korean military believes the North Koreans were trying to rescue the official and that it is unclear why the orders changed.
On the official's motivations for crossing into the North, committee members said they believe he was trying to defect.
"Based on various intelligence, it's been confirmed that he expressed his desire to defect (to the North Korean troops)," Min said, also citing reports that the official was wearing a life vest, left his shoes on the vessel he disappeared from, and attached floating objects to himself.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
3
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
1
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
2
(5th LD) N. Korea shoots S. Korean official to death at sea, burns his body: defense ministry
-
3
Seoul city's promotional video featuring BTS tops 100 mln views
-
4
(LEAD) Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
5
Prayers, get-well wishes pour in for family of KBO pitcher Aaron Brooks