S. Korea to spend 94 bln won this year to develop homegrown COVID-19 vaccine
SEJONG, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will spend a total of 94 billion won (US$80.3 million) this year to help local firms develop homegrown vaccines and treatment drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Friday.
The government also plans to set aside 260.4 billion won next year to develop vaccines and treatment drugs against the new coronavirus, officials said.
The plan came after senior officials held a pan-government meeting with executives from pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms earlier in the day.
Currently, clinical trials of 15 treatment drugs and one vaccine are under way in South Korea.
Last week, the government approved phase two and three trials for Celltrion Inc.'s CT-P59 treatment material that could be used to combat the novel coronavirus.
The advanced trials came after initial tests carried out on healthy people showed the material is not harmful for use.
The next stage of trials will be conducted on people with mild and severe symptoms, which will allow researchers to better check CT-P59's efficacy against COVID-19.
As part of efforts to help develop treatment drugs, the government will hold more discussions with Celltrion, officials said.
Globally, pharmaceutical firms and scientists are scrambling to develop a safe and effective vaccine against the new coronavirus, and many experts agree that mass production of such a vaccine could be possible in the middle of next year.
Last month, South Korea allowed Genexine Inc., a local biotechnology firm, to conduct a Phase I human trial of its potential coronavirus treatment drug.
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
3
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
1
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
2
(5th LD) N. Korea shoots S. Korean official to death at sea, burns his body: defense ministry
-
3
Seoul city's promotional video featuring BTS tops 100 mln views
-
4
Prayers, get-well wishes pour in for family of KBO pitcher Aaron Brooks
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon calls N. Korea's killing of S. Korean official 'shocking,' not tolerable for any reason