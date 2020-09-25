Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. stresses self-reliance undeterred by triple whammy of challenges
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Sunday for efforts to realize self-reliance in the economy and national defense undeterred by multiple challenges from its ongoing antivirus campaign, devastation caused by recent typhoons and the fallout from global sanctions.
"Without economic independence, it is impossible to realize autonomous politics or the huge task of building a wealthy country with a strong military," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in a commentary.
"Behind our republic's success in steadily increasing its power despite persistent military blackmails and high-intensity pressure lie a strong foundation of an independent economy of the people that we have paved by tightening our belts," the paper added.
------------
N.K. premier visits industrial sites, urges increased production for typhoon recovery
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's Premier Kim Tok-hun visited major industrial sites, including steelmaking factories, calling for expanded production to help with recovery efforts in areas hit by recent typhoons, state media reported Sunday.
Kim inspected the Chollima Steel Complex in South Pyongyang Province on the North's west coast and encouraged its workers "to provide the people in the typhoon-hit areas with happy life as early as possible," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"He called on them to fully display their spirit and mettle as the working class of Kangson in the recovery campaign on which the Party concentrates efforts," KCNA said.
------------
N.K. paper urges efforts to maximize rice production despite typhoon damage
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Monday for efforts to maximize harvests despite damage from recent typhoons, saying that securing sufficient rice is a key to building a strong socialist country.
North Korea was hit by three consecutive typhoons in recent weeks that devastated its rice-producing areas in its western and eastern provinces, raising worries that a decrease in harvests could aggravate its chronic food shortage.
"Rice is our power and dignity," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said. "To successfully build a powerful socialist country on its own requires none other than a sufficient amount of food.
------------
Ex-N.K. diplomat known for handling protocols in inter-Korean summits dies
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- A former vice foreign minister of North Korea, known for overseeing protocols in inter-Korean summits in 2000 and 2007, has died, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a wreath to the bier of Jon Hui-jong on Monday, "expressing deep condolences over his death," the KCNA said, without elaborating on the exact date of his passing. Jon was born in 1930.
The honoree of the Order of Kim Il-sung and the Order of Kim Jong-il, the late diplomat was in charge of protocols for the former North Korean leaders since the 1980s.
(END)
