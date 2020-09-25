Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Pyongyang summit deal should be fulfilled, Moon says in anniversary message
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Saturday that his Pyongyang summit accord with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un should be implemented despite restraints at home and abroad, marking the second anniversary of its signing.
He stressed that Seoul's commitment to peace remains firm, while the agreement has not been fulfilled speedily due to "internal and external restraints."
In a message posted on Facebook, the president recalled his historic speech in front of 150,000 Pyongyang citizens at May Day Stadium in the North's capital two years ago.
------------
Defector caught trying to cross back into N. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's police said Sunday that they have taken into custody a North Korean defector for attempting to cross into his homeland through a military unit in an eastern border town.
The man in his 30s was caught entering a military unit in Chorwon, Gangwon Province, at around 9 a.m. on Thursday in an attempt to cross into the North. He was found to have four mobile phones and a cutting machine when he was caught.
Police said that the man defected to the South in 2018 and has stayed in Seoul, though they did not provide more details on his identity.
------------
Unification minister calls for Russia's 'constructive' cooperation in inter-Korean relations
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Monday asked Russia to play a "constructive" role in moving stalled inter-Korean relations forward and building a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Lee made the request during his first meeting with Russian Ambassador to Seoul Andrey B. Kulik sine his inauguration in July, also stressing the need for Moscow's cooperation in pursuing three-way projects involving the two Koreas and Russia that he said would contribute to peace and prosperity in the Northeast Asian and Eurasian regions.
"I appreciate the friendship and solidarity that (your country) has shown so far and ask for constructive cooperation for peace on the Korean Peninsula," Lee said.
------------
Fisheries official goes missing in waters near sea border with N. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean fisheries control official went missing while on duty aboard an inspection boat off the western border island of Yeonpyeong earlier this week, and authorities are looking into intelligence that he could be alive in North Korea, officials said.
The 47-year-old official affiliated with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries disappeared from the 500-ton boat before noon Monday when it was patrolling around 10 kilometers south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto inter-Korean maritime border.
Colleagues only found his shoes on the vessel and reported his disappearance to the Coast Guard, prompting an intensive search operation involving about 20 vessels and aircraft.
------------
Missing official near sea border likely shot dead by N. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean official who went missing near the de facto maritime border this week is presumed to have been shot dead by North Korean soldiers while trying to defect to the North, sources from Seoul's spy agency said Wednesday.
The 47-year-old official's body was retrieved and cremated by the North, while the exact reason of the shooting is still unknown, according to the sources.
The official affiliated with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries disappeared from the 500-ton boat before noon Monday when it was patrolling around 10 kilometers south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL).
------------
N. Korea shoots S. Korean official to death at sea, burns his body: defense ministry
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea shot and killed a South Korean official drifting at sea before dousing his body with oil and setting it on fire, the defense ministry said Thursday, prompting the country to erupt in outrage and casting a pall over the already frayed inter-Korean ties.
The 47-year-old official affiliated with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries disappeared from the 499-ton boat before noon Monday while on duty aboard an inspection boat in waters off the western border island of Yeonpyeong.
"North Korea found the man in its waters and committed an act of brutality by shooting at him and burning his body, according to our military's thorough analysis of diverse intelligence," the defense ministry said in a statement.
------------
Cheong Wa Dae strongly condemns N. Korea for shooting S. Korean national to death
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday strongly denounced North Korea's fatal shooting of a South Korean fisheries official earlier this week.
In a statement, Suh Choo-suk, deputy director of the national security office, said the North Korean military's fatal shooting of the South Korean "with no weapon and no intention to resist" and damaging his body cannot be justified for any reason.
It's an "act against international norms and humanitarianism" and the North should apologize for the "inhumane" act and take clear measures to prevent the recurrence of such an incident, Suh stressed.
------------
Moon calls N. Korea's killing of S. Korean official 'shocking,' not tolerable for any reason
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that North Korea's killing of a South Korean fisheries official is a "shocking" incident that can't be tolerated for any reason.
He urged the North to take "responsible" measures in connection with the case, in which the 47-year-old man was shot dead by the country's military near the western sea border, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
The president ordered the military to further strengthen its security posture and get fully prepared to protect the lives and safety of the people, Kang said.
------------
Unification ministry strongly condemns N. Korea's killing of S. Korean as 'inhumane act'
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Thursday strongly condemned North Korea's killing of a South Korean fisheries official, saying the "inhumane act" amounts to pouring cold water over Seoul's efforts for inter-Korean reconciliation.
"We strongly condemn the North Korean military's shooting of an unarmed civilian and burning of his body as an inhumane act that cannot be justified for any reason," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a press briefing.
"This act by the North Korean military amounts to pouring cold water over our consistent patience and efforts for inter-Korean reconciliation and peace and runs directly counter to the yearning of our people," the official said.
------------
N.K. leader apologizes to S. Koreans for shooting case, Cheong Wa Dae says
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered an apology to the South Korean people for the killing of a South Korean civil servant by its military earlier this week, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.
In a formal notice sent to the South, the North conveyed Kim's message that he feels "very sorry" for "disappointing" President Moon Jae-in and other South Koreans in connection with the case, according to Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae.
The North informed the South of the results of its own probe into what happened.
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
3
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
1
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
2
(5th LD) N. Korea shoots S. Korean official to death at sea, burns his body: defense ministry
-
3
Seoul city's promotional video featuring BTS tops 100 mln views
-
4
N.K. leader apologizes to S. Koreans for shooting case, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon calls N. Korea's killing of S. Korean official 'shocking,' not tolerable for any reason