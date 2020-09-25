Hyundai Motor Group hires ex-PSA powertrain expert
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it has hired an ex-PSA powertrain expert as it strives to develop next-generation powertrain and electrification technologies.
The South Korean automotive group appointed Alain Raposo, 57, as executive vice president in charge of its powertrain tech unit under the group's research and development division, the company said in a statement.
Raposo will be responsible for engine, transmission and electrification development for Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. starting Monday. He will report to Albert Biermann, president and head of the R&D division, it said.
"I'll put all my energy and knowledge, together with my Powertrain Tech unit members, to contribute to the success of the Hyundai Motor Group. I am excited to experience the Korean culture and to join Hyundai in its efforts to make a smart digital transformation from the combustion era to fully sustainable mobility," he said in the statement.
Hyundai expects Raposo to play a crucial role in balancing the development strategies between internal combustion and electric vehicles as the company aims to make a presence in the future mobility markets.
Hyundai and Kia, which together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, plans to launch 23 battery-powered electric vehicles by 2025.
Raposo served in the R&D division involving powertrain, electric vehicle and battery development at Renault S.A., Nissan Motor Co. and Peugeot carmaker Groupe PSA for 30 years.
Hyundai Motor Group has hired former BMW designer Peter Schreyer and other foreign experts who worked for leading global carmakers, as it has been pushing to compete with global premium brands, such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
