KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiEng&Const 29,700 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,550 UP 1,200
ORION Holdings 12,000 UP 50
SBC 9,400 UP 10
CJ 79,100 DN 300
Daesang 24,700 0
Hyundai M&F INS 22,350 DN 300
Youngpoong 458,500 DN 1,500
SamsungF&MIns 178,500 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,250 UP 350
Kogas 23,800 UP 100
LGInt 15,200 UP 100
JWPHARMA 32,950 DN 600
DB HiTek 34,850 DN 650
DongkukStlMill 6,350 UP 270
SKNetworks 4,725 UP 5
Hanwha 23,900 DN 150
Donga Socio Holdings 126,500 UP 1,000
SK hynix 82,900 DN 1,400
DaelimInd 76,200 UP 1,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15600 UP200
KiaMtr 44,000 DN 550
KAL 18,350 UP 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,750 DN 50
LG Corp. 72,100 DN 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 78,000 UP 300
BoryungPharm 15,250 DN 150
L&L 10,500 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 47,600 DN 1,250
HYUNDAI STEEL 23,700 UP 300
Shinsegae 204,000 UP 1,500
Nongshim 310,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 26,550 UP 50
Hyosung 70,500 UP 1,100
DOOSAN 44,400 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 169,500 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,000 UP 2,400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,000 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 27,350 UP 150
HITEJINRO 33,350 DN 450
