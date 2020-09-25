KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Yuhan 61,900 0
AmoreG 47,250 DN 200
HyundaiMtr 170,000 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 27,850 UP 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,150 DN 400
TaekwangInd 638,000 UP 2,000
SsangyongCement 5,820 DN 100
LotteFood 290,000 UP 1,500
NEXENTIRE 5,260 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 159,500 DN 1,000
KCC 139,500 DN 3,000
SKBP 158,500 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 3,745 UP 30
SKCHEM 301,000 UP 26,000
SK Discovery 64,600 UP 4,400
LotteChilsung 88,900 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,330 UP 140
POSCO 194,000 UP 6,000
SPC SAMLIP 60,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 166,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,550 0
KUMHOTIRE 3,655 DN 140
DB INSURANCE 44,550 DN 1,150
SamsungElec 57,900 UP 100
NHIS 9,070 UP 130
Binggrae 59,300 UP 1,000
LS 51,100 DN 800
GC Corp 215,500 UP 500
LOTTE 28,000 DN 50
GS E&C 23,450 UP 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,200 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 412,000 UP 2,000
GCH Corp 22,250 DN 100
KPIC 158,000 UP 5,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,350 DN 20
SKC 77,600 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 135,500 UP 4,500
Hanssem 108,500 UP 5,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,050 DN 800
KSOE 79,700 UP 2,000
