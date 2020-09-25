KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,150 DN 1,950
GS Retail 32,050 DN 100
Ottogi 562,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 79,000 DN 5,300
F&F 83,500 DN 1,600
MERITZ SECU 3,180 UP 100
HtlShilla 73,200 UP 700
Hanmi Science 53,000 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 53,800 DN 500
HMM 6,860 0
KorZinc 364,500 UP 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 28,050 UP 350
S-1 86,800 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 37,600 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 10,250 UP 50
S-Oil 50,900 UP 600
OCI 55,100 UP 1,200
SamsungHvyInd 5,150 UP 100
SYC 51,700 DN 600
HYUNDAI WIA 39,200 DN 250
LG Innotek 151,500 UP 4,000
Hanchem 138,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,000 DN 2,000
KumhoPetrochem 96,200 UP 1,000
Mobis 222,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,000 DN 550
KEPCO 19,700 DN 50
UNID 44,050 UP 150
DWS 23,000 DN 250
SamsungSecu 29,400 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 8,390 DN 690
SKTelecom 231,000 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 47,200 DN 200
HyundaiElev 40,550 UP 900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,150 UP 50
Hanon Systems 11,650 DN 350
SK 191,000 UP 1,500
DAEKYO 3,910 DN 70
GKL 11,850 UP 100
Handsome 28,450 UP 400
