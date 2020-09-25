IBK 7,850 UP 60

COWAY 77,200 UP 2,800

LOTTE SHOPPING 76,300 DN 400

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 12,950 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 390,000 UP 2,500

DONGSUH 30,000 DN 50

BGF 3,975 UP 35

SamsungEng 10,000 DN 50

DSME 22,050 UP 50

SAMSUNG C&T 102,500 UP 500

PanOcean 3,340 UP 30

SAMSUNG CARD 27,700 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 21,300 UP 650

KT 22,400 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL146000 UP1000

LOTTE TOUR 14,450 DN 300

LG Uplus 10,800 DN 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 57,900 UP 100

KT&G 80,500 UP 100

DHICO 12,850 DN 350

DSINFRA 9,490 UP 280

LG Display 14,950 DN 150

Kangwonland 20,800 UP 200

NAVER 295,000 UP 1,000

DWEC 2,710 UP 10

Donga ST 90,300 UP 100

NamhaeChem 7,960 UP 170

Kakao 351,500 DN 500

NCsoft 784,000 DN 3,000

DongwonF&B 168,500 0

KEPCO KPS 26,750 DN 200

LGH&H 1,419,000 UP 1,000

LGCHEM 627,000 UP 16,000

KEPCO E&C 15,850 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,900 DN 2,200

HALLA HOLDINGS 29,650 DN 350

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,650 UP 650

LGELECTRONICS 92,900 UP 3,400

Celltrion 258,500 UP 8,500

Huchems 20,850 UP 800

(MORE)