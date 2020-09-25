KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 7,850 UP 60
COWAY 77,200 UP 2,800
LOTTE SHOPPING 76,300 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 12,950 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 390,000 UP 2,500
DONGSUH 30,000 DN 50
BGF 3,975 UP 35
SamsungEng 10,000 DN 50
DSME 22,050 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 102,500 UP 500
PanOcean 3,340 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 27,700 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 21,300 UP 650
KT 22,400 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL146000 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 14,450 DN 300
LG Uplus 10,800 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 57,900 UP 100
KT&G 80,500 UP 100
DHICO 12,850 DN 350
DSINFRA 9,490 UP 280
LG Display 14,950 DN 150
Kangwonland 20,800 UP 200
NAVER 295,000 UP 1,000
DWEC 2,710 UP 10
Donga ST 90,300 UP 100
NamhaeChem 7,960 UP 170
Kakao 351,500 DN 500
NCsoft 784,000 DN 3,000
DongwonF&B 168,500 0
KEPCO KPS 26,750 DN 200
LGH&H 1,419,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 627,000 UP 16,000
KEPCO E&C 15,850 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,900 DN 2,200
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,650 DN 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,650 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 92,900 UP 3,400
Celltrion 258,500 UP 8,500
Huchems 20,850 UP 800
