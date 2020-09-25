KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,900 UP 600
KIH 70,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE Himart 29,550 UP 1,600
GS 30,550 UP 250
CJ CGV 21,100 UP 350
LIG Nex1 31,100 DN 150
Fila Holdings 35,400 UP 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 139,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,550 0
HANWHA LIFE 1,455 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 159,500 0
LF 13,200 UP 300
FOOSUNG 9,090 DN 140
SK Innovation 140,500 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 23,400 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 38,200 UP 1,000
Hansae 16,200 UP 250
LG HAUSYS 54,600 0
Youngone Corp 26,700 UP 600
KOLON IND 35,500 UP 300
HanmiPharm 262,000 0
BNK Financial Group 4,995 UP 60
emart 140,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY306 50 DN350
KOLMAR KOREA 44,150 UP 250
HANJINKAL 67,500 DN 500
DoubleUGames 72,000 DN 1,000
CUCKOO 95,400 UP 500
COSMAX 107,000 UP 5,500
MANDO 33,150 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 675,000 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 51,300 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 25,950 UP 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,200 UP 700
Netmarble 166,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S205000 UP2000
ORION 128,000 0
BGF Retail 117,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 20,700 UP 50
WooriFinancialGroup 8,240 UP 160
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
3
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
1
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
2
(5th LD) N. Korea shoots S. Korean official to death at sea, burns his body: defense ministry
-
3
Seoul city's promotional video featuring BTS tops 100 mln views
-
4
Prayers, get-well wishes pour in for family of KBO pitcher Aaron Brooks
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon calls N. Korea's killing of S. Korean official 'shocking,' not tolerable for any reason