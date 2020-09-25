(LEAD) N.K. leader wished S. Koreans health, happiness in letter to Moon, Cheong Wa Dae says
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details from 3rd para)
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed hope for the well-being of all South Koreans struggling to overcome difficulties from COVID-19 and recent typhoon damage in his personal letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The letter, dated Sept. 12, was a reply to Moon's letter to him sent on Sept. 8, according to Suh Hoon, director of national security.
Kim said he thought in person about the "grave burden" that Moon is shouldering by himself and that he knows Moon's "difficulty, pressure and efforts" to overcome the troubles better than any other person.
Kim said he sincerely hopes to share the difficulties and agony that the South is suffering.
He added he would wait for the day to come when this year's "terrible" moment passes by quickly and a series of "good things" will happen.
"I once again eagerly wish that southern compatriots' precious health and happiness will be kept," Kim wrote. "I sincerely wish for everyone's well-being."
In his letter to Kim, Moon pointed out that both Koreas are going through "big predicaments," from the coronavirus to heavy monsoon rain and typhoon damages.
Moon expressed his appreciation for Kim's "strong commitment" to respecting the lives of people.
The president said the current situation is regrettable in that South and North Korea can't help each other despite the challenges.
Suh said Cheong Wa Dae has made public the full text of the letters at the instruction of Moon.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
3
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
1
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
2
(5th LD) N. Korea shoots S. Korean official to death at sea, burns his body: defense ministry
-
3
Seoul city's promotional video featuring BTS tops 100 mln views
-
4
N.K. leader apologizes to S. Koreans for shooting case, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon calls N. Korea's killing of S. Korean official 'shocking,' not tolerable for any reason