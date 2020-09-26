Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll

All News 11:00 September 26, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Big Hit Entertainment, the label-management agency of BTS, has won multiple defamation suits against an individual who has repeatedly posted malicious comments about the global K-pop group on the internet.

According to Big Hit Entertainment, the person, whose identity was withheld, was recently fined 4 million won (US$3,400) in total by the Seoul Eastern District Court for three separate criminal complaints for defamation.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Sept. 21, 2020, shows K-pop group BTS performing on the Tiny Desk Concert show on National Public Radio in the United States. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Big Hit added that the company was filing additional separate criminal complaints against those who have posted malicious comments even after being questioned by the police.

The company also noted it was providing law enforcement with postings that make light of police investigations or spread false information on the legal proceedings.

This image provided by Big Hit Entertainment shows the company's corporate logo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

