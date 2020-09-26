Seoul shares likely to face choppy trading in coming week
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares are likely to face volatility stemming from U.S. political uncertainties ahead of the national Chuseok holiday season.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,278.79 points on Friday, plunging 5.54 percent from a week ago.
The KOSPI's weekly decline came amid growing investor concern that stock prices had risen too far beyond their proper values.
Fears of economic lockdown in Europe, triggered by a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, also increased investor wariness.
In the coming week, South Korean stock markets will be closed from Wednesday to Friday for the Chuseok holiday.
Local analysts predicted another week of volatility as investors turn risk-averse against uncertainties over the U.S. presidential election in November.
"(The local market) is going through a correction period, as the U.S. election is causing uncertainties in the U.S. economic policy drive," said KB Securities analyst Ha In-hwan.
"The adjustment process is expected to continue through mid-October," he said.
South Korea's import-export data for September will be released on Thursday, and the U.S. monthly jobless data will be out on Friday (Korea time).
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
