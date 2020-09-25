(LEAD) N.K.'s message indicates hotline between Seoul, Pyongyang spy agencies may remain in operation
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's message sent to the South regarding the killing of a fisheries official suggests that the hotline between their spy agencies may remain in operation, though Pyongyang vowed earlier this year to sever all cross-border communication lines.
The North's United Front Department (UFD) sent leader Kim Jong-un's message that he feels "very sorry" for greatly "disappointing" President Moon Jae-in and other South Koreans with the occurrence of the "unsavory" case in its waters, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief Park Jie-won relayed the message to the presidential office, a government source said, indicating the NIS and UFD have left their communication line functional.
In June, North Korea cut other phone lines with the South, including their official liaison and military lines, in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border by activists from the South.
At that time, the North cited the inter-Korean joint liaison office's line, the militaries' East and West seas communication lines, the inter-Korean trial communication line and their leaders' hotline but made no mention about the hotline between South Korea's National Intelligence Service and the North's UFD.
The hotline between the two spy agencies was established following the first-ever inter-Korean summit between then-President Kim Dae-jung and late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in 2000.
The hotline was not used when relations between Seoul and Pyongyang remained sour but was restored in 2018 amid a reconciliatory mood and a historic summit between President Moon and leader Kim Jong-un in April.
