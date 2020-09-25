Go to Contents Go to Navigation

New defense minister holds first meeting with USFK commander

All News 18:11 September 25, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- New Defense Minister Suh Wook held his first meeting with U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Robert Abrams on Friday and vowed to beef up cooperation, officials said.

Abrams' visit to the defense ministry headquarters in Seoul came one week after Suh took office and just days after North Korea's brutal killing of a South Korean civil servant who drifted in waters near the Yellow Sea border.

The defense ministry earlier said it has worked closely with the U.S. side regarding the matter.

Defense Minister Suh Wook (L) bumps fists with U.S. Forces Korea Commander Robert Abrams at the inauguration ceremony of new Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Won In-choul at the JCS headquarters in Seoul on Sept. 23, 2020. (Yonhap)

Keywords
#South Korea-US alliance
Issue Keywords
