N. Korean apology for killing incident a 'helpful step':State Dept.
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's apology over its recent fatal shooting of a South Korean government official is a "helpful step," the U.S. State Department said Friday, while reaffirming its support for South Korea's condemnation and demand for a full explanation.
The reaction came shortly after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he felt "very sorry" in a message sent to South Korea.
"We understand that the DPRK has conveyed an explanation and apology to the ROK. This is a helpful step," a spokesperson from the U.S. Department of State told Yonhap News Agency, while speaking on condition of anonymity.
DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
It marked a very rare occasion where the North's highest leadership apologized for an incident that took place between the divided Koreas.
The communist state shot and killed a female South Korean tourist at a resort in Mount Kumkang in 2008, but it has yet to offer an apology.
