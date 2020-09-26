Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Disgraceful incident, feels sorry for S. Korean compatriots' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kim Jong-un says 'sorry' but claims killing made according to operational rules (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un says 'sorry' but claims killing made according to rules (Donga llbo)
-- Kim Jong-un apologizes for 'disgraceful case,' denies damaging body (Segye Times)
-- Moon gov't delighted with Kim Jong-un's single word of sorry (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean JCS says defection, but N.K. claims 'shooting occurred as man about to flee' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un says 'very sorry,' an unusual apology to avoid the worst (Hankyoreh)
-- Kim Jong-un's apology to ease int'l anger, inter-Korean tensions (Hankook Ilbo)
-- After atrocity, Kim Jong-un says 'very sorry' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Fine, criminal and civil responsibilities: Companies frightened by triple punishments (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
