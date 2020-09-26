(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 26)

The government's explanations to date are wanting; further investigations must yield a clearer picture. Family members and colleagues of the 47-year-old civil servant rebuked the Joint Chiefs of Staff's claim that he may have been attempting to defect to the North. The military gave a confounding explanation that they did not expect the North would commit such an atrocity, as a way of defending its own inaction even after learning that he was in the North's custody. There is also skepticism about the government announcing the incident Thursday. Officials said that they needed that time to verify the facts, and President Moon Jae-in's pre-recorded message of goodwill with his proposal to end the Korean War was aired in the meantime.