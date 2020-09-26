Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 26, 2020

SEOUL, Sep. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/15 Sunny 20

Incheon 24/16 Cloudy 20

Suwon 25/15 Sunny 20

Cheongju 25/15 Sunny 20

Daejeon 25/14 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 23/14 Sunny 20

Gangneung 19/16 Rain 80

Jeonju 26/15 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 26/16 Cloudy 0

Jeju 24/20 Rain 10

Daegu 24/14 Cloudy 30

Busan 24/17 Cloudy 20

(END)

