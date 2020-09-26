S. Korea to demand N. Korea make additional probe into killing
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will demand North Korea carry out another investigation into its recent killing of a Seoul fisheries official near the tense sea border, as the North's explanation bore some key discrepancies from Seoul's account, the presidential office said Saturday.
On Tuesday, North Korean troops shot the 47-year-old man who was adrift in its waters and incinerated his body, according to the South Korean military. He went missing the previous day while on duty near the Yellow Sea border island of Yeonpyeong.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un apologized for the incident Friday in a message sent by the United Front Department, a key espionage agency handling inter-Korean affairs. The North claimed that what it set on fire was not his body but an object he was using to stay afloat.
After holding the National Security Council (NSC) session late Friday, the government decided to demand a further investigation and request a joint probe, if necessary, Cheong Wa Dae said.
