Five flights diverted from Incheon due to drone
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Five flights were diverted from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, due to suspected drone activity on Saturday, the airport operator said.
A passenger airplane of Russia's S7 Airlines, two cargo flights of South Korea's Asiana Airlines and two cargo flights of American Airlines were redirected to nearby Gimpo International Airport between 1:40 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
They could not land "due to an unidentified flying object, which appears to be an illegal drone," an Incheon International Airport Corp. official said.
They will return as soon as the problem is resolved at Incheon, the nation's main gateway, the official added.
(END)
