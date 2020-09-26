324 people injected with mishandled flu vaccines: authorities
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- More than 300 South Koreans have been injected with seasonal flu vaccines that should not have been administered due to storage problems, but no side effects have been reported, health authorities said Saturday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said 324 people received the vaccines that were not supposed to be administered after being exposed to room temperature.
The figure marked a hike from Friday, when the agency reported 224 people received the flu shots.
Still, none of the people injected with such vaccines have showed abnormal reactions, the agency said.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
3
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
3
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. spy plane flies over Yellow Sea on day of N. Korea's killing of S. Korean citizen
-
3
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader apologizes to S. Koreans for 'unsavory' shooting case: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. leader apologizes to S. Koreans for 'unsavory' shooting case: Cheong Wa Dae