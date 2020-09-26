S. Korea, Singapore to mull expanding simplified entry procedures
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Singapore have shared the idea of expanding the scope of simplified entry procedures meant for essential travelers, South Korea's foreign ministry said Saturday.
The consensus was reached in the talks between South Korea's Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn and Singaporean Deputy Secretary Ng Teck Hean on Friday.
Singapore is among the countries that have established expedited entry programs for South Korean businesspeople in exception to entry curbs imposed over coronavirus fears.
In Singapore, Kim also met with Stanley Loh, second permanent secretary at Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and asked for Singapore's support for South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's bid for the top post of the World Trade Organization.
Yoo is competing with candidates from Nigeria, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Britain in the second round of the elimination process, which is set to run through Oct. 6.
In the next round, three out of five candidates will be removed, leaving just two runners in the third and final stage for the top post of the global trade body.
The final result -- which is to be selected through consensus among 164 member countries -- is widely expected to be delivered in early November.
