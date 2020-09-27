U.S. trade panel supports LG Chem in battery case with SK Innovation
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has voiced support for LG Chem Ltd.'s call for sanctions on its rival SK Innovation Co. in connection with a legal dispute over battery patents, LG Chem said Sunday.
In response to LG Chem's request for the issuance of an order sanctioning SK Innovation, the investigative staff of the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has supported LG Chem ahead of a crucial verdict over their electric vehicle (EV) battery patent case next month.
In the motion it recently filed with the ITC, LG Chem claimed that SK Innovation destroyed "highly relevant evidence" after its litigation against SK Innovation began.
LG Chem said in the motion that SK Innovation's "spoliation was targeted to the destruction of relevant LG Chem information" in SK Innovation's possession.
In April last year, LG Chem filed a complaint with the U.S. trade panel that SK Innovation misappropriated its EV battery trade secrets.
LG Chem and SK Innovation have been at loggerheads over EV battery-related trade secrets since last year, filing multiple lawsuits in the United States and South Korea.
LG Chem has said it can settle the dispute with SK Innovation over their EV battery trade secret case in the U.S. if SK Innovation offers a "reasonable level" of compensation on an objective basis.
In February, the ITC made a preliminary ruling in favor of LG Chem's argument that SK Innovation had misappropriated and used its EV battery trade secrets.
