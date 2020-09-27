Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cheong Wa Dae calls for joint probe with N. Korea on shooting incident, restoration of military communication line

All News 17:26 September 27, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae called on North Korea to conduct a joint investigation with South Korea into the recent killing of a South Korean fisheries official and to reopen the bilateral military communication line for related work.

Cheong Wa Dae made the statement Sunday shortly after President Moon Jae-in had an emergency security-related ministers' meeting on the incident.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(MORE)

