Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:53 September 28, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea calls for joint probe, N. Korea warns against violating sea border (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Despite N.K.'s nonsensical claim over sea border, gov't says it positively evaluates North's prompt apology (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea talks of 'intruding its territorial waters' despite S. Korea's search below NLL (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea's nonsensical claim not to intrude into its waters, Cheong Wa Dae calls for joint probe (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea demands joint probe, N. Korea says not to intrude into its waters (Segye Times)
-- Not holding North responsible for killing of its national, Cheong Wa Dae 'positively evaluates N.K.' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- After meeting presided over by president, Cheong Wa Dae 'positively evaluates N.K.'s prompt apology' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea says will hand over body if found, gov't requests joint probe (Hankyoreh)
-- Cheong Wa Dae belatedly seeks joint probe with N. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Financial labor union turns into dinosaur, involved in even financial supervision (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- No. of monthly housing rental products surpasses 'jeonse' for first time (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- In search for body, North warns South not to violate NLL (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea officially requests North jointly probe civilian killing (Korea Herald)
-- Korea raises guard against COVID-19 before Chuseok (Korea Times)
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!