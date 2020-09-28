Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea calls for joint probe, N. Korea warns against violating sea border (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Despite N.K.'s nonsensical claim over sea border, gov't says it positively evaluates North's prompt apology (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea talks of 'intruding its territorial waters' despite S. Korea's search below NLL (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea's nonsensical claim not to intrude into its waters, Cheong Wa Dae calls for joint probe (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea demands joint probe, N. Korea says not to intrude into its waters (Segye Times)
-- Not holding North responsible for killing of its national, Cheong Wa Dae 'positively evaluates N.K.' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- After meeting presided over by president, Cheong Wa Dae 'positively evaluates N.K.'s prompt apology' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea says will hand over body if found, gov't requests joint probe (Hankyoreh)
-- Cheong Wa Dae belatedly seeks joint probe with N. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Financial labor union turns into dinosaur, involved in even financial supervision (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- No. of monthly housing rental products surpasses 'jeonse' for first time (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- In search for body, North warns South not to violate NLL (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea officially requests North jointly probe civilian killing (Korea Herald)
-- Korea raises guard against COVID-19 before Chuseok (Korea Times)
