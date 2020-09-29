Korean-language dailies

-- Moon says N. Korea's shooting 'very regrettable,' apologizes to S. Koreans (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Without criticizing N.K., Moon apologizes, says Kim Jong-un's apology special (Kookmin Daily)

-- Choo Mi-ae gave military officer's phone number to her aide (Donga llbo)

-- Controversy looms over prosecution granting indulgences to Choo Mi-ae, her son (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon apologizes, offers condolences to victim, says Kim Jong-un's apology has special meaning (Segye Times)

-- Choo's guardian prosecutors grant 10-page remission (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Choo Mi-ae turns out to be lying, but prosecution exonerates (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon apologizes after 6 days, says sorry for fatal shooting and sends condolences (Hankyoreh)

-- 'First check with N. Korea': Ministerial meeting at Cheong Wa Dae brought confusion (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Platform giants' abuse of power could face fines twice as high as turnover (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai Heavy joins acquisition of Doosan Heavy (Korea Economic Daily)

